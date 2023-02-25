The Portland Trail Blazers went through quite a debacle on Thursday ahead of their matchup against the Sacramento Kings. The Blazers dealt with some real travel problems due to adverse weather conditions, which ended up forcing them to sit both Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant for rest purposes. The good news for Portland fans is that both stars will be back in business on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.

Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant’s injury status vs. Rockets

It came as no surprise that the shorthanded Blazers struggled mightily against the Kings. Lillard and Grant joined Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, and Justise Winslow on the sidelines as they all watched their team fall to Sacramento, 133-116.

Portland will now be looking to bounce back on Sunday against the league-worst Houston Rockets, and Blazers fans will be glad to know that both Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant have been listed as available for that matchup. It was head coach Chauncey Billups himself who confirmed the availability of his two stars for Sunday’s affair, per team reporter Sean Highkin.

The Blazers haven’t really fared well of late, and they need a win on Sunday. Lillard and Co. have lost five out of their last seven games as they continue to battle for a Play-In spot out in the West. At 28-31, they are currently 12th in the conference. A loss on Sunday night would be a gutting blow for Portland, especially considering how this is supposed to be an easy win for them against a struggling Rockets side.