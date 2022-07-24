Full 2022 NBA offseason grades for Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers have had an active offseason as they retool their roster around Damian Lillard. Lillard has committed to playing for the Blazers throughout his career despite the constant push from the media to leave.
He is a very loyal player, and Portland has done a great job this offseason putting together a quality roster around him. The Blazers sold at the deadline, including trading C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans. This opened up more opportunities to improve the team, and they have done an excellent job.
While Lillard didn’t get a co-star, he has a well-rounded roster around him now. The Western Conference is filled with quality teams, as young teams rise up along with the established contenders and teams looking to bounce back. The Blazers are a team looking to become a playoff team once again after missing the postseason. They won’t be the only team, as the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers missed out on the playoffs as well.
It will be a hard battle for teams in the West to make it to the playoffs.
With that said, here are the full 2022 NBA offseason grades for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Blazers 2022 NBA Offseason Grades
Draft: B+
The Blazers had two selections in the 2022 NBA draft and made quality selections. With the 7th pick in the draft, Portland selected Shaedon Sharpe, who projects to be a quality wing. Sharpe is a bit of a mystery as he didn’t play any games for Kentucky. However, his talent level is high, and he has the potential to grow into a star with the Blazers.
In the second round, Portland selected Jabari Walker out of Colorado. Walker played two seasons in college and could grow into a rotational piece for Portland. Last season, he averaged 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three.
Sharpe did suffer a small labral tear in his left shoulder, but it will not require surgery, and he should be ready to go for training camp. These rookies could make an impact in their first season.
Free Agency: A-
Portland’s free agency has gone under the radar as they did great work to improve the roster. They re-signed restricted free agent guard Anfernee Simons to a four-year $100 million deal. Simons is coming off a breakout campaign, where he averaged 17.3 points while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from downtown. Simons will look to follow up his best season by solidifying himself as a star.
Portland also brought back center Jusuf Nurkic on a four-year deal worth $70 million. Nurkic is a walking double-double and has been a quality center for the Blazers over the years. His chemistry with Lillard will help continue to bring value to the team.
The Blazers also retained Drew Eubanks on a minimum deal to play the backup center role. Eubanks played 22 games for them, averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 64.6 percent. He will be a solid backup center for Portland.
A high-quality role player that the Blazers were able to add was Gary Payton II. Payton II had a fantastic season for the Golden State Warriors last season. He was a pivotal contributor to the Warriors winning the title. His two-way play will help the Blazers improve defensively, and he is explosive on offense.
The biggest move was extending Lillard on a long-term deal to stay in Portland. Lillard agreed to a two-year $122 million extension. This will keep him with the Blazers for at least four more seasons, with a player option for a fifth season.
Overall, it was a good free agency for the team.
Trades: A
Perhaps the best running mate that the Blazers acquired for Lillard was via trade. Portland received Jerami Grant and the draft rights to Ismael Kamagate for the draft rights to Gabriele Procida, a 2025 first-round pick (via Milwaukee), and two second-round picks.
While Grant didn’t play a full season, he played well in the 47 games he appeared in. Grant is a two-way forward that will benefit the Blazers on both ends of the floor. Last season, he averaged 19.2 points per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from behind the arc.
This was a phenomenal trade for Portland as it didn’t cost much and got a player that fits well around Lillard.
Overall Offseason Grade: A
The Trail Blazers absolutely killed it this offseason, and this team could make some noise in the playoffs.