The Portland Trail Blazers have had an active offseason as they retool their roster around Damian Lillard. Lillard has committed to playing for the Blazers throughout his career despite the constant push from the media to leave.

He is a very loyal player, and Portland has done a great job this offseason putting together a quality roster around him. The Blazers sold at the deadline, including trading C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans. This opened up more opportunities to improve the team, and they have done an excellent job.

While Lillard didn’t get a co-star, he has a well-rounded roster around him now. The Western Conference is filled with quality teams, as young teams rise up along with the established contenders and teams looking to bounce back. The Blazers are a team looking to become a playoff team once again after missing the postseason. They won’t be the only team, as the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers missed out on the playoffs as well.

It will be a hard battle for teams in the West to make it to the playoffs.

With that said, here are the full 2022 NBA offseason grades for the Portland Trail Blazers.

