The Portland Trail Blazers made a big and surprising move before free agency begins, as they came to an agreement on a buyout with one of their centers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Breaking: Deandre Ayton is finalizing a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Sudden addition to the free-agent market. This gives Ayton, a former No. 1 overall pick who went to the NBA Finals with the Suns, the chance to receive a fresh opportunity as the Trail Blazers build around their depth of young centers,” Charania continued.

It will be interesting to see what Ayton's market will be as free agency is on the way.

More on this story to come.