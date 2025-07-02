Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague is calling for Damian Lillard to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, following the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to waive the veteran guard and stretch the remaining $113 million of his contract over the next five seasons.

Speaking on the Club 520 Podcast, Teague advised Lillard to prioritize legacy and comfort over the pursuit of a championship run.

“Go back to the Blazers bro,” Teague said. “He’s already got a nice home there, he loves it there, he still lives there in the summer.”

Lillard, 34, was waived Tuesday after one season with the Bucks. His lone year in Milwaukee ended with a first-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers and an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the series. Milwaukee’s move to release Lillard cleared the necessary cap space to sign former Indiana center Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million deal.

While Lillard's next destination remains uncertain, Teague emphasized that Portland offers something no other franchise can replicate.

“It ain’t meant to be,” Teague said. “You already tried that in Milwaukee. Go back where you’re celebrated. You the franchise leader. Just go to retire as a Blazer bro.”

Damian Lillard draws interest from Blazers, Heat, Warriors, Celtics, and Lakers after Bucks release

Lillard played 11 seasons with the Trail Blazers after being selected No. 6 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. He holds franchise records in points, three-pointers made, and several other categories. Though Portland made the playoffs eight times during his tenure, the team reached the Western Conference Finals just once in 2019 before parting ways with Lillard in a blockbuster trade to Milwaukee ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Lillard has not publicly commented on his plans, but reports have linked both the Trail Blazers and the Miami Heat as potential landing spots. He had previously requested a trade to Miami last summer before ultimately being dealt to Milwaukee.

In addition to Portland and Miami, The Athletic’s Eric Nehm, Sam Amick, and Joe Vardon reported that the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers are among several teams expressing interest in acquiring Lillard. While cap flexibility and injury concerns may complicate a swift resolution, multiple organizations are reportedly exploring the possibility of adding the seven-time All-Star guard “sooner rather than later.”

Marcus Teague, Jeff’s brother and a former NBA player himself, weighed in during the podcast discussion.

“That’s cool bro, you go there in the summer,” Marcus said. “Let’s get you a ring bro.”

Lillard averaged 24.3 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in his lone season with the Bucks. Despite injuries and inconsistent team performance, he remained one of the league’s most dangerous offensive guards. With free agency now open, teams around the league are expected to closely monitor Lillard’s recovery and availability in the coming weeks.