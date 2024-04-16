The Portland Trail Blazers just completed one of the most difficult seasons in recent memory, finishing an injury-plagued year with a record of 21-61.
During team exit interviews conducted at the Blazers' practice facility in Tualatin, Portland GM Joe Cronin made it clear that, despite Portland's poor record, head coach Chauncey Billups would be back with the team next season.
Said Cronin when asked about the Blazers' head coaching position, “We are committed to Chauncey next season.”
Billups has one guaranteed year remaining on the contract he signed with the Blazers in 2021. There is also a team option for the 2025-26 season. After a year as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers under Ty Lue, Billups replaced former Blazers head coach Terry Stotts after Portland fell to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.
In his three seasons with the Trail Blazers, Billups' record is 81-162.
Blazers' future is bright
Looking overwhelmed at the start of the season as a 19-year-old rookie running the offense and replacing a franchise icon, Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson has felt his way into putting together longer stretches of consistent basketball.
Since Jan. 29, Henderson averaged 16.4 points and 6.4 assists in 31 minutes per game. While his shooting percentage was been up and down in that stretch, he looked much more comfortable taking 3-pointers when opponents sag off of him.
Henderson still needs to improve upon his finishing in the paint and ball control, but over the second half of the season, he's shown Blazers fans why he was selected to be a key part of Portland's rebuild.
Henderson, along with youngsters like Shaedon Sharpe and Toumani Camara, give the Blazers a solid young foundation to work with. Even so-called “veterans” like Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton are only 24 and 25 years old, respectively.
In addition, the team will have two first-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.
While it's difficult for Blazers fans to watch the team stockpile losses, the team has gathered significant assets to develop. And now, at least for one more season, Billups will be the man in charge of doing so.