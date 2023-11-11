The Portland Trail Blazers are expanding the role of one of their guards following an injury update to Scoot Henderson.

The Portland Trail Blazers are expanding the role of one of their guards following a lingering injury to Scoot Henderson. The Blazers are converting two-way guard Skylar Mays to a standard NBA contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has learned from Priority Sports and Entertainment. Mays has worked his way into the rotation for the Blazers, per Wojnarowski.

INJURIES IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST

Portland has suffered several injuries in their backcourt this season. Along with Henderson, the team is missing Malcolm Brogdon and Anfernee Simons, who are the team's third and fourth leading scorers. It's unclear how much of a role Mays will take on right away, but the minutes are there for the combo guard. Mays is averaging 6 points this season for Portland, along with nearly 3 assists. Mays has appeared in 7 games this season for the Blazers. He's shooting just under 40 percent from the field.

Mays is seeing an increased role already for the team. He played a season high 37 minutes for Portland in a November 8 game against the Sacramento Kings, where he earned a double-double with 18 points and 11 assists. Mays shot 8-15 from the field in the game, but Portland lost in overtime 121-118.

Portland's combo guard will get some more chances to earn a permanent spot in the lineup. Scoot Henderson is nursing an ankle injury and is expected to miss at least a few more weeks for Portland. The Trail Blazers need help supporting leading scorer Jerami Grant, who is averaging nearly 23 points a game.

The Trail Blazers are 3-5 on the campaign. They next play the Los Angeles Lakers in L.A. on Sunday at 10:00 Eastern.