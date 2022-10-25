Anfernee Simons sends NBA Twitter into frenzy with Stephen Curry-like explosion for Blazers vs. Nuggets

NBA Twitter couldn’t help but compare Anfernee Simons to Stephen Curry after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster went nuts in the third quarter of their game against the Denver Nuggets.

Simons basically transformed into Curry–or Damian Lillard if you don’t want any mention of the Golden State Warriors star–after he exploded for 22 points in the period. He had seven points in the first half of the game, but a hot streak highlighted by six 3-pointers without a miss propelled his scoring outburst.

Anfernee Simons in the first half: 7 points

3-of-6 FG, 1-of-4 3PT Anfernee Simons in the 3rd quarter: 22 points

Naturally everyone went insane with his incredible performance and started mentioning him alongside Stephen Curry–unarguably the greatest shooter of all time. Besides, it’s really rare to see someone turn from being ice cold to ultra hot in just a matter of minutes.

“Anfernee Simons is blowing this game apart. This kind of explosive volume shooting is a unicorn-type talent. Outside of Curry’s Warriors and Dame’s Blazers there’s hardly anyone who has been able to do this,” one fan said.

Another one commented: “Anfernee Simons with a Steph Curry/Damian Lillard/Klay Thompson level heat check right now. Good lord.”

“Anfernee simons is better than curry,” exclaimed another Blazers faithful.

Meanwhile, several others are praising Damian Lillard for making Anfernee Simons his protégé. For them, what Curry did for Jordan Poole is what Lillard is doing for Simons, and it is now starting to pay off.

“You can tell Anfernee Simons sat on the bench behind and practiced with Dame. The similarities are strikingly obvious. Similar to Poole and curry,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Anfernee Simons a product of Dame like Poole a product of Curry,” one other fan said.

For what it’s worth, even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t believe what he just witnessed and gave a shoutout to Simons over his incredible play.

Sure enough, it’s an unforgettable day for Simons. Even better, the Blazers ended up the contest with the 135-110 win to go 4-0 and become the only unbeaten team remaining in the NBA.