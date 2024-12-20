The Portland Trail Blazers were in cruise control against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, taking a 17-point lead into the fourth quarter. But the Nuggets have come from behind on multiple occasions this season, and it looked as though they seized momentum of the game for good after Russell Westbrook swallowed up an Anfernee Simons shot leading to a Michael Porter Jr. dunk that gave Denver a two-point lead. However, it was Simons who had the last laugh, as he drained a game-winning floater over Westbrook in isolation just as the time expired to give Portland a 122-120 win.

Expand Tweet

Simons was on point all night long, and he was the no-brainer pick for the Blazers to give the ball to for the last shot of the game. His isolation on Westbrook was eerily reminiscent of Damian Lillard's iso against Paul George back in the 2019 NBA playoffs, but this time, Simons drove to the lane and got the step on the Nuggets guard, and all Westbrook could do was flail at the ball to try and swipe it, failing to contest the shot at the apex. This resulted in a pretty easy bucket for Simons who gave the Blazers their ninth win of the season in 27 contests.

The Blazers breathe a major sigh of relief, especially after Simons slipped in what was a scary moment earlier in the fourth quarter. Simons was making his way to the basket when he slipped on a wet spot near the restricted area, turning the ball over which then led to a Nuggets three-pointer. The 25-year-old guard shrugged off the slip and finished the game off strong, and in the end, he recorded 28 points on 11-20 shooting from the field — a continuation of the trend of good games he's been having as of late.

Blazers stave off choke job vs. Nuggets thanks to Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe

It was apparent in the fourth quarter that the Blazers were a less-experienced team than the Nuggets. They were being outplayed and outhustled, with Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray leading them back from 17 down to pave the way for Nikola Jokic to try and cement the game for Denver. But Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe did just enough to lead Portland across the finish line as the victor.

Simons and Sharpe combined for 18 of the Blazers' 22 points in the fourth quarter, with the latter hitting two free throws following a Jokic loose ball foul to give the Blazers a 122-120 lead. Jokic retaliated with an easy basket on the other end, but they left too much time for the Blazers, setting up Simons' heroics.