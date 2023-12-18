The Blazers had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but elected not to run a set play.

The Portland Trail Blazers did a lot of things right on Sunday night, but ultimately couldn't get over the hump in a 118-114 home loss to the Golden State Warriors.

After trailing by 22 points in the third quarter, the Blazers stormed back to make it a tie game, and the teams battled back and forth down the stretch.

With six seconds left in the game and the Blazers trailing 115-114, Warriors star Steph Curry went to the line for a pair of free throws. After sinking the first to make it a two-point game, Curry uncharacteristically missed the second.

Blazers center Deandre Ayton, who had just subbed in for rebounding purposes, grabbed the board with Portland down two. Portland coach Chauncey Billups had a timeout available, but didn't use it as Ayton passed ahead to Shaedon Sharpe. Sharpe attacked the rim and was called for an offensive foul, effectively ending the Blazers' chances.

After the game, Billups talked about the decision to not call a timeout to draw up a play in that scenario:

“Steph gets to the free throw line, obviously you're thinking he's not going to miss any free throws, but basketball happens. So, I quick subbed [Deandre Ayton] into the game, for the rebound…rebounding purposes. And naturally, I had already drew my play up, you know, rebound and call timeout.

We got it out quick and once he passed it, we started attacking. Didn't really want to call timeout at that point you got him attacking you just got to take it out there. Couldn't really advance it at the point, the play started going. I just kind of wanted to let it play out. If Shae [Sharpe] would've quit attacking, you know, broke the plane and stopped attacking, then I probably would've called a quick one. But when he was on the move attacking, it was ‘young fella figure it out' and I was comfortable with it.”

Unfortunately for the Blazers, things didn't work out and they were sent home having notched their seventh consecutive loss.

To Billups' credit, Portland had racked up 30 fast break points against the Warriors, and it's reasonable that they could have scored on them again off the rebound. But naysayers will point to the fact that the Blazers could have drawn up a play with a look at the game-winning three while still having an option to dump it inside and look for the tie.

Up next for the Blazers: they host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.