The Portland Trail Blazers look to end their six-game losing streak as they play host to the Golden State Warriors. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Warriors-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Warriors just ended a losing streak of their own with a win against the Brooklyn Nets. Golden State is 11-14 this season, and they have not been the team everyone expected. However, a win in this game would go a long way towards building confidence. Golden State has already beaten the Blazers this season 110-106. In that game, Steph Curry dropped 31 points with just one assist. Three players on the Warriors scored more than 10 points, as well. Draymond Green will, obviously, remain out for this game as he serves his suspension.

The Trail Blazers are on a six-game losing streak, but they do have their health. They should be able to play much better with their lineup fully back in this game. In their first meetin with the Warriors, the Blazers were led by Anfernee Simons as he dropped 28 points. Shaedon Sharpe had 26 of his ow points while two other players had over 10. Jerami Grant was absent in that game, but he will be back for this matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Odds

Golden State Warriors: -5.5 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 232 (-108)

Under: 232 (-112)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Root Sports

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors have Steph Curry, and that used to be enough for them to cover the spread. However, this year that has not been the case. The Warriors really need someone else to step up, and that should be Klay Thompson. In his last four games, Thompson has scored over 20 three times. He is also 17-38 from beyond the arc. Thompson needs to compliment Curry if the Warriors want any chance to win this game. If Golden State can not get Thompson going, they will not cover this spread.

Looking at the stats, the Blazers are the second-worst scoring team in the NBA. They average just 107.4 points per game, and that is a big reason for their struggles. Portland is one of the worst shooting teams, and the Warriors need to take advantage of that. A little bit of pressure on defense will go a long way in this one.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Portland is on a long losing streak, but the good news is they are healthy. Simons, Grant, DeAndre Ayton, Malcolm Brogdon, and Sharpe actually make for a pretty good starting five. This group has not been able to play together often this season, so they are still getting used to it. With time, this group will be good together. Add in the talent of Scoot Henderson, and the Blazers have a six-man rotation that could compete in the NBA. If these guys can all click together in this game, the Blazers will cover the spread.

Final Warriors-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are favorited by 5.5 points, and I think that is a fair line. I like the Warriors to cover this spread and win the game.

Final Warriors-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Warriors -5.5 (-110), Over 232 (-108)