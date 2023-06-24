Damian Lillard sent the whole NBA Twitterverse into a frenzy on Friday after he went on Instagram Live seemingly vibing on Will Smith's “Miami” song. Considering how the Miami Heat have been pursuing the Portland Trail Blazers star, it naturally got people talking and assuming that Dame wants to go to the Vice City franchise.

Contrary to the prevalent conversations, however, Lillard's agent Aaron Goodwin clarified that there's no meaning behind the playing of the “Miami” song during the livestream session. Instead, Goodwin called it nothing but a “funny coincidence.”

Lillard's agent also emphasized that his client will never do something that is so out of character. As everyone knows, Lillard has been extremely loyal to the Rip City team.

“The music was just a coincidence. Damian’s not disrespectful. He's not an instigator, so he's not going to do anything out of character. There would be no reason for him to do that. That's why he laughed (in the video). It's a funny coincidence that a DJ would put that on,” Goodwin told Sam Amick of The Athletic.

As Damian Lillard's agent said, the Blazers guard isn't really someone who will fuel such talks. Most, if not all, of the trade rumors surrounding him came from journalists and various media outlets who have their own sources. He has also repeatedly shared his love for Portland and his desire to compete for a title with the team.

It has yet to be seen what will happen to Lillard this offseason after the Blazers took Scoot Henderson with the no. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. But so far, there has been no indication that Portland will move him, with the team even reportedly shutting down inquiries about his availability prior to the draft.