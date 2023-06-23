Damian Lillard's future is still to be determined after the Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard was not traded on Draft Day. Many believe the Trail Blazers are interested in a full-fledged youth movement which would make a Lillard trade quite likely. The team mentioned most frequently as a trade partner for Portland is the Miami Heat.

Lillard added fuel to the fire with his recent Instagram Live post. The 32-year-old Lillard has had a huge impact on the Blazers during his 11 years in the Pacific Northwest. However, Lillard has said that he wants to play for a team that has a chance to win an NBA championship and that's why he wants to be moved.

Lillard has said that the idea of playing with the Heat alongside a dynamic player like Bam Adebayo is something that intrigues him quite a bit.

However, Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said that having Lillard retire with the team is one of his goals.

“It is. There’s nothing we want more than, number one, for Dame to retire a Trail Blazer, and two, put a winner around him, a high-end winner. I think that’s what gets misconstrued about Dame sometimes, like for us, it’s an incredible problem to have. We have the best player in Trail Blazers history, that wants to be here and wants to have a winner put around him, and that’s our challenge.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Blazers drafted G League guard Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick, Iowa forward Kris Murray at No. 23 and French wing Rayan Rupert at No. 43.

Bringing in young talent is one thing, but it appears that Damian Lillard wants to be surrounded by veteran players capable of winning a championship.