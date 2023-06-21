Damian Lillard's future with the Portland Trail Blazers has been a major talking point over the past few days. Depending on what the team does in the NBA Draft, Lillard could reportedly ask for a trade away from the team.

In fact, the Miami Heat were rumored to have basically taken themselves out of the Bradley Beal chase as they shifted their focus on Lillard. The Vice City franchise has high hopes that Portland would make Dame available for trade so they could pounce on him.

However, according to the latest updates, Portland has no interest of doing so, at least for now. The Blazers have reportedly “shut down” the calls inquiring about Lillard's availability, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“Miami, they're gonna be very anxious to watch what happens in Portland to see if there's any point this summer where Damian Lillard becomes available. He's not available now. He says he wants to be in Portland, and the Blazers have shut down anybody who has called about the possibility of trying to trade for him,” Woj shared on the Pat McAfee Show.

Damian Lillard has always been loyal, and it's really hard to see him asking for a trade away from the Blazers. Portland seems determined to surround him with the right talent as well in a bid to turn the franchise into a title contender.

However, it has yet to be seen if the Blazers can actually get something done to bring Lillard more help. If they cannot, there remains the possibility that Dame Time asks for a move away from the team.