Portland Trail Blazers‘ star Damian Lillard has expressed his disapproval of the Milwaukee Bucks‘ decision to fire head coach Mike Budenholzer, who has a notable coaching record.

Lillard shared his thoughts on Twitter, stating, “Folks out here firing championship coaches as soon as they don’t win the chip…”

Dismissing a successful coach like Budenholzer could be considered premature. He has demonstrated his ability to guide teams to winning records and deep playoff campaigns. Budenholzer’s coaching philosophy prioritizes ball movement, spacing, and a solid defensive system. His teams are recognized for their unselfish play, frequently leading the league in assists, and their dedication to teamwork concepts. Releasing a coach with such an effective strategy may create instability inside the organization and make it more difficult to attract top talent.

The Bucks, finishing the regular season with a league-best 58-24 record and securing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, saw their championship dreams crushed after a first-round, five-game series loss to the Miami Heat. Although general manager Jon Horst and Budenholzer share a close relationship, former Bucks owner Marc Lasry reportedly played a significant role in pressuring the coach during the 2021 postseason run.

Budenholzer’s 2021 championship triumph granted him a three-year contract extension. Prior to joining the Bucks, he led the Atlanta Hawks as head coach for five seasons, accumulating a 230-219 overall record. Additionally, he spent 17 years as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs. Budenholzer won Coach of the Year honors in his first season with Milwaukee and during the 2014-15 season with the Hawks.

Sporting a coaching career record of 467-305, Budenholzer’s firing has generated considerable debate within the NBA community, with prominent figures like Blazers star Damian Lillard questioning the move.