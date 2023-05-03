Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Damian Lillard is currently the face of the Portland Trail Blazers. Because of this, it’s safe to say that the franchise will go as far as Lillard takes them. Although Lillard has yet to win a championship, he’s still considered one of the best guards in the NBA today, especially after dropping a franchise record and career-high 71 points in a single game. With Lillard’s unlimited range, have you ever wondered how the seven time All-Star lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Damian Lillard’s $7 million home in West Linn, Oregon.

Ever since entering the NBA, Lillard made it easy for the Blazers franchise to declare him their cornerstone; he took home Rookie of the Year honors. Since then, Lillard has established himself as an elite guard in the NBA. In 2015, the Blazers secured his services by signing him into a lucrative five year contract extension, worth $120 million. After signing the deal, Lillard easily settled in Oregon by buying a luxurious home in West Linn that cost the Blazers star $2.8 million. Fast forward to today, that home is now valued at $7 million.

Here are some photos of Damian Lillard’s $7 million home in West Linn, Oregon.

Lillard’s mansion has 15,000 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Furthermore, the mansion’s amenities include an indoor hot tub, a movie theater, a living room with a fireplace, and many others. Outside of his home, Lillard has plenty of outdoor spaces, which include a swimming pool, tennis court, and many others.

The Blazers star has never been shy about showing off his lavish pad. In fact, basketball and music fans got a glimpse of Lillard’s home when his house was used as the primary location for the music video of his track called Goat Spirit.

Although there were rumors of Lillard changing NBA teams after repeated playoff failures, Lillard kept his loyalty to the Blazers organization after signing a massive two year contract extension worth $225 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lillard has a net worth of $100 million. Aside from his lucrative NBA paychecks, Lillard also earns from various endorsement deals and a budding rapping career. As a result, Lillard can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Damian Lillard’s $7 million home in West Linn, Oregon.