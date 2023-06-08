Damian Lillard's future is set to be one of the most hotly discussed topics over the next few weeks, with the potential for the long-time Portland Trail Blazers' star to find a new home causing teams around the league to salivate at the prospect of him joining them. According to the man himself, however, if the Miami Heat wins the championship, they will not be that team.

Speaking to Showtime, Lillard was unequivocal in his view on joining the Heat: “Miami win a championship, that definitely ain't happening.”

The comments come after the prospect was discussed by Lillard on The Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer, with Lillard being asked about being traded to one of the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. Talking about which was his preferred destination, Lillard said, “Miami is the obvious one. Bam is my dog for real.”

It appears, however, that would be contingent on them not winning the championship. The latest comments are relatively on-brand for a guy who has bucked the trend throughout his career, sticking fat with the one team despite their relative lack of success while other stars around the league chop and change their uniform every few years.

With the Blazers continuing to struggle, Lillard is at least more openly discussing the prospect of leaving the team, but it appears as though he again wants to go against the grain and avoid becoming yet another star to join an already successful team. Kevin Durant, of course, is the most obvious example, having joined the Golden State Warriors after consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

Whether Damian Lillard leaves Portland or not remains to be seen. If he does, however, it appears a championship team is not one he'd wish to sign up for.