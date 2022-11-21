Published November 21, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is out for at least one to two weeks after his latest injury setback.

Lillard was forced to exit during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz and didn’t return, with the team saying he re-aggravated the right calf strain that forced him to miss some time earlier in the season.

While recent updates noted that the right calf strain he sustained is in a “different area from his previous injury,” Lillard still wasn’t able to escape getting sidelined. Now, there’s more clarity to his injury, as the Blazers confirmed his official status moving forward.

“An MRI taken Saturday night postgame vs. Utah on Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard revealed a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg. Lillard will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks,” the team said in their latest injury update.

It is certainly a concerning development, though Portland fans can find solace from the fact that Damian Lillard’s injury isn’t in the same area as the previous one. After all, it would have been more problematic if it becomes a recurring issue for the star guard.

Of course the Blazers will miss Lillard. He is their leading scorer at 26.3 points per game, after all. Not to mention that he frequently helps create plays for Portland, with his team-high 7.0 assists a clear proof of that.

For now, however, fans can only stay patient and hope Lillard recovers quickly and get back stronger than ever. Besides, they can’t rush him back only to see him re-injure his calf.

The Blazers have eight games scheduled for the next two weeks, with marquee matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz. In Dame’s absence, Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant are largely expected to pick up the slack on the offensive end for Portland.