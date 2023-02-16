Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons won’t be participating in this weekend’s NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest. The league has already announced that he will be replaced by New York Knicks star Julius Randle after Simons sustained an ankle injury during Tuesday’s game against the Washington Wizards. To make matters worse, the Blazers have already provided an update on Simon’s injury status, and it isn’t good at all.

According to Blazers beat reporter Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian, the team has confirmed that Anfernee Simons has suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain. The 23-year-old currently has no timetable to return, and Portland intends to re-evaluate the injury after the All-Star break.

This is brutal news for Damian Lillard and the Blazers, who are currently battling for a Play-In spot in the West. Simons isn’t exactly a superstar, but there’s no denying that he’s been integral to Portland’s success this season. In 56 games played this year, Simons has averaged across-the-board career-high numbers of 21.4 points on 45.0 percent shooting, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while also connecting on 3.5 triples on a 38.1 percent clip.

Grade 2 ankle sprains can take up to six weeks to heal, and at this point, it is clear that Anfernee Simons is headed to an extended injury layoff. Depending on how he fares in his rehab, it’s also very much possible that he ends up sitting out for an even longer period. Without him, Lillard will need to do more heavy lifting for the Blazers as they look to remain relevant in what has become an even more ruthless Western Conference.