New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle is expected to replace Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons in the NBA 3-point contest, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Simons suffered an ankle injury this week that needs further evaluation, which is causing him to miss the contest.

Julius Randle has had a bounce back season for the Knicks, but is not necessarily known for his three-point shooting. He is currently shooting 33.8% from behind the arc this season, and is a 33.4% three-point shooter for his career. Anfernee Simons is having his best season for the Trail Blazers, and is currently shooting 38.1% from behind the arc this season.

This is a quick change for the NBA, as the 3-point contest is just two days away. Going with Randle makes logistical sense because he is already going to be there for the game that weekend. Other options might not have wanted to participate on such short notice.

Randle will join a group of Jayson Tatum, Kevin Huerter, Tyler Herro, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard and Lauri Markkanen in the contest.

Some Knicks fans have joked that the NBA chose the wrong Knick to participate in the contest, and that Jalen Brunson should be the one participating. Brunson is shooting 41.1% from three this season.

The fanbase has been vocal that he should have been invited to participate in the actually All-Star Game as well. Jalen Brunson has said that he would not pass up the opportunity if given the chance.

There are a lot of factors that go into making this decision for the NBA, and that led to the decision to invite Randle to the 3-point contest.