DeAndre Ayton has not looked the same during his last NBA playoff run with the Phoenix Suns. It was just about time that they moved on from him and traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic. A lot of the issues came from not being able to get into good positions to rebound. His paint presence also seemed to have declined in their last stretch of games. Coach Chauncey Billups does not want any of this happening to his squad. He outlined the changes he wanted to see after Ayton missed their NBA Preseason game against his former team, via Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

“I'm going to give him the responsibility to do more, but it's all going to be based on his commitment level and what he wants to do,” were the expectations that Chauncey Billups had set for DeAndre Ayton.

His presence was much needed in this NBA Preseason matchup. The Blazers could have dominated a shorthanded Suns frontcourt in the rebounding category. Instead, they ended up losing the battle of the boards 47 to 45.

Their rim protection also needed a boost but the Blazers still managed to pull through. They swatted five shots to the Phoenix's seven. A lot of time and dedication will be needed for Billups' squad to get good for the season. But, it all starts with Ayton and him showing enough dedication to growing with the team. Will he be able to fulfill those expectations after getting traded for Jusuf Nurkic?