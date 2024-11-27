The Portland Trail Blazers have been a historically injury-ravaged team; their centers, in particular, have had a penchant for picking up serious injuries. This season alone, the Blazers' frontcourt depth is already being tested, thrusting Donovan Clingan into the starting fray this early into his rookie campaign. But now, even Clingan is set to miss multiple weeks after sustaining a Grade 2 MCL sprain, according to the official Blazers website.

Clingan picked up the injury during the Blazers' 104-98 win over the Houston Rockets this past Saturday; the 20-year-old center still managed to play 29 minutes, finishing with zero points and 19 rebounds, before Portland took him out of the game presumably for matchup purposes. The concern was that Clingan had already picked up a knock to his knee earlier in that game but still returned to action, and now, that decision is going to force him out for at least the next two weeks, when he'll be due for a re-evaluation.

Entering the 2024-25 season, center appeared to be the Blazers' most secure position, at least in terms of depth. Deandre Ayton was still the unquestioned starter, but Clingan was expected to make a case to wrestle that starting spot away throughout the season, while Robert Williams III has always been an incredible per-minute producer.

But now, the Blazers' top three options at the position are down with injuries. Clingan joins both Ayton and Williams on the mend, as the two veteran centers are dealing with a finger and head injury, respectively. The good news is that Ayton appears to be on track for a return soon, as he has been upgraded to questionable on the injury report prior to the Blazers' Wednesday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

The injury bug is biting the Blazers hard

In addition to all the center injury problems the Blazers are facing, they were also beset by some unfortunate news regarding the injury status of defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle. Thybulle, according to the team, sustained a Grade 2 ankle sprain during his ramp-up efforts, which will now force him to miss three-to-six weeks more of action.

The second overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson, is also dealing with a back injury, and the Blazers have already ruled him out in advance of their game against the Pacers. Jerami Grant is also on track to miss their game against the Pacers, as he's currently listed as doubtful on the injury report.