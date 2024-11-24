The Portland Trail Blazers seemed to still be in the middle of rebuilding their team, but they have some good, young talent on the team that is developing well. The center position is one area where they have a lot of talent, and with the rise of Donovan Clingan, the other two centers – Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III – may lead to a trade.

One of the questions asked is if Ayton will be the one that the Trail Blazers would be willing to trade instead of Williams, according to Marc Stein.

“The natural presumption is yes given how well Williams has played since finally being activated, but Portland's challenge would obviously be contractual,” Stein wrote.

“Ayton is earning $34 million this season and is owed $35.6 million next season in the final year of the contract he originally received thanks to a four-year, $133 million offer sheet from Indiana that was matched by Phoenix,” Stein continued. “Williams, despite his injury history, possesses a much more trade-friendly contract with only next season's $13.3 million owed after this season's $12.4 million.”

Out of the three centers, Ayton may be the one that has been the most underwhelming, but due to his contract, the Trail Blazers may not have a choice but to keep him.

Donovan Clingan making early impact with Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan has been a great pick for the Trail Blazers, and it's mostly for what he's been able to do on defense. He recently surpassed one of Bill Walton's records, recording a block in 16 straight games as a rookie. Walton once held the record for 15 straight games in the 1974-75 season.

Clingan seems to be the center of the future for the Trail Blazers, and with his early impact on the court, it wouldn't be a surprise if he got more minutes on the floor.