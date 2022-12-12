By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

It has been a solid beginning to the season for the Portland Trail Blazers. They are 14-12 with one of the best offenses in the league. Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons are balling out, as is newcomer Jerami Grant. Another newcomer, Gary Payton II, has not played this season due to a core muscle injury but that is soon going to change.

Payton has yet to play for the Blazers after signing a three-year deal this past offseason but his debut could be coming soon. “Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II is targeting his season debut in the next one to two weeks, sources said,” reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Trail Blazers’ defense is currently in the bottom 10 of the NBA. Payton, an aggressive perimeter defender that punches above his weight, will be a huge help. Last season with the Golden State, he averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 61.6 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from behind the arc.

Juggling playing time between Lillard, Simons and Payton at the guard spots will be an interesting assignment for Blazers head coach Chauncy Billups. Payton, who has started practicing with the team, should fit perfectly fine with either guard but it will sacrifice some offense. Still, having a more balanced guard room could help Portland pull away from the middle of the crowded pack in the Western Conference.

Getting Gary Payton II in the rotation should make a deep Trail Blazers deep even deeper and help them improve on a promising beginning to the 2022-23 campaign.