The Portland Trail Blazers (8-16) could be with their rookie center Donovan Clingan against the San Antonio Spurs (12-12) after suffering an MCL injury. Luckily for the Blazers, Clingan took a big step in his return from injury. He was recently cleared for on-court workouts and is considered day-to-day. Although Portland is a young team, having the No. 7 pick back in the lineup will be huge. Especially the fact that the Blazers are playing against center Victor Wembanyama.

His mix of shooting, versatility, and freakish 7'4 stature makes him a near-impossible guard. However, Clingan's skill set is matched to combat that. His rim protection, physicality, and timing made him a standout with UConn basketball. Not to mention, he was one of the top players in the country heading into the NBA Draft. Furthermore, Clingan accomplished a Blazers feat not seen since Bill Walton.

He secured 16 consecutive games with a block, which broke Walton's record of 15. Blocking shots isn't for the faint of heart, either. It takes strength, timing, and defensive instincts. In 17 minutes this season, Clingan is averaging 2.2 blocks per game. For his 36-minute numbers, that's 4.6 blocks per game, which would lead the league.

Donovan Clingan's injury status vs Spurs

The Blazers will need Clingan's rim protection against one of the top centers in the league. They're currently on a four-game losing streak. Even with the plethora of injuries to Blazers players, Clingan's potential return could have him in line for a big game. Although he's started in only six games this season, that might be increased to seven for Friday's contest. He can guard Wembanyama the most effectively, even for being a rookie.

Clingan spoke during a Tuesday media availability about how he's feeling in his recovery.

“I’m feeling good,” Clingan said via BlazersEdge on SB Nation. “I put a lot of time into the rehab and recovery process, really just locking in and making sure I’m doing everything right and taking my time, not rushing anything. … I missed a lot. I’m the most antsy dude that you’ll meet, so sitting on the sideline is not fun, so I’m excited to be back out [there.]”

In a November game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he showed his true potential. He had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and an astounding eight blocks in that game. Not to mention, he played only 31 minutes in the win. The 20-year-old has gained the trust of teammates and head coach Chauncey Billups. As a result, he's started the last five games and has been productive and efficient. The Blazers will need all they can get from Clingan if he's good to suit up.