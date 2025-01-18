The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Houston Rockets on Saturday night in a Western Conference matchup, but is Blazers star Jerami Grant playing in the game?

Grant is among the Blazers listed on the NBA injury report as he deals with a face contusion. The Blazers have struggled this season, but Grant is capable of making a big impact on any given night. Overall, he is averaging 15 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per outing.

Here is everything we know about Jerami Grant's injury status for the Trail Blazers game tonight vs. the Rockets.

Jerami Grant's injury status for Rockets vs. Blazers game

Grant is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to his aforementioned face contusion. Deni Avdija (right ankle sprain) is listed as doubtful, while Donovan Clingan (left ankle sprain) and Matisse Thybulle (right ankle sprain) are both listed as out for Saturday night's game against the Rockets.

The Blazers will enter play with a lackluster 13-27 record. They are in 13th place overall in the Western Conference. The Rockets, however, are in second place in the West with a 27-13 record heading into Saturday's affair.

The Blazers' home court advantage will help their chances of winning, but upsetting the Rockets is unquestionably still going to prove to be an immense challenge even on their home floor.

As for Grant, he is dealing with both an injury and trade rumors. Grant is constantly being mentioned in potential trade scenarios, which is surely a distraction for him. Nevertheless, Grant will try to ignore the trade rumors and focus on doing everything he can to help the Trail Blazers win games.

As for the question of if Jerami Grant is playing tonight vs. the Rockets, though, the answer is maybe.