The NBA trade deadline can be a tough time for players, and for Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko, it was more like a whirlwind. Amid his second season with the San Antonio Spurs, he was traded to the Sacramento Kings as part of the De'Aaron Fox blockbuster trade that also involved the Chicago Bulls.

But the trade winds didn't stop blowing there for Cissoko. The Kings then dealt him to the Washington Wizards as part of the Jonas Valanciunas trade. And the gusts kept coming as the Wizards ultimately decided to cut him following the deal.

Fortunately for Cissoko, he wasn't out of the NBA long as the Blazers signed him just a few days after being waived by the Wizards. Cissoko had been on a standard contract with the Spurs, and the Blazers signed him to a two-way deal, but nevertheless, he had his next opportunity in the NBA.

The trade deadline was hectic for Sidy Cissoko, but he credits his faith for helping him transition to this new chapter.

“It was, I wouldn’t say a downfall, but it’s the part of the NBA that’s a business. Players complain about it, but it makes a lot of players better. I just got to stick to the work,” Cissoko told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview during the season. “I got basketball, I got a chance to play again, so it’s been great. . .God is giving you a test right now, so that’s what it is right now.”

Sidy Cissoko’s time with Spurs

In preparation for the NBA Draft, Cissoko opted to join the G League Ignite. He played alongside current Blazers teammate Scoot Henderson during the 2022-23 season. While Henderson was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Cissoko was selected by the Spurs with the No. 44 overall pick.

Cissoko played in only 12 games with the Spurs as a rookie last year, putting up 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in a little over 11 minutes per game. Just this past summer, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich made glowing remarks about Cissoko’s passing ability, as per Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News.

Cissoko spent about one and a half seasons with the Spurs after they selected him with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Spurs have been known across the league as one of the premier franchises in the NBA in terms of how they’re run.

This season, the Spurs brought in several key veterans, including Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, to help the young talent they’ve amassed on the roster. Although Cissoko didn’t play much during his time in San Antonio, he was able to see how professionally run the Spurs are and was able to learn from Paul and Barnes during his short few months alongside them.

“San Antonio did a great job teaching me how to be a good guy on the court, off the court, you respect anybody. The coaching staff, the staff members, the people that clean. . .all those people matter for an NBA team,” Cissoko said. “If you take those people out, there’s no NBA team. Even the people that sell food at the arena, all the staff members. I’m glad that the Spurs helped me with that.

“All the guys, all the vets, CP [Chris Paul] and HB [Harrison Barnes], they were all great,” Cissoko continued. “I was there for like half the year this season, and it was great.”

Sidy Cissoko’s role for Blazers

On a two-way contract, Cissoko spent a good part of the second half of the 2024-25 season assigned to the Rip City Remix, the Blazers G League affiliate.

He appeared in a total of eight games with Rip City averaging 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 48.3 percent shooting from the field, 30 percent shooting from the three-point line and 57.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

What does stand out in his G League stint with Rip City is his playmaking. Cissoko is in the mold of a big guard at 6-foot-6 who has the ability to handle the ball and make plays. His 3.5 assists per game are a career-best.

Playmaking and ball-handling are parts of Cissoko’s game that he has worked on from an early age when he was playing for Baskonia in Spain. He knows that will be key to getting minutes in the NBA.

“I always had that ability, I would say it's come naturally for me since Spain,” Cissoko said. “I love to pass, I like to pass to my teammates and I trust everybody on the team. It’s great, it’s pure basketball.”

Another key aspect of Cissoko’s game that will be crucial to his development and potential role in the NBA is his defense. At 6 feet 8 inches, and a long wingspan, Cissoko possesses the frame necessary to be a disruptive defender in the league.

He’s a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions. Along with his playmaking, he knows defense is going to be key when it comes to earning NBA minutes.

“You can get better at everything, and I say I can definitely get better on defense,” Cissoko said. “I think when you play great defense, your offense is going to come along. You can’t win any game without defense.”

Cissoko ended the regular season having appeared in only five games for the Blazers at just about 12 minutes per game. He averaged around 2.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He got significant run during the Blazers’ season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers, finishing with seven points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal in a season-high 29 minutes.

When he first joined the Blazers, head coach Chauncey Billups likened him to a diamond in the rough, as per Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian. He spoke about the need to take a chance on a young player with potential when it comes to two-way contracts, and hope you get a hit.

And whether Sissoko’s NBA career continues with the Blazers or another team, he’s just looking for the opportunity to showcase what he can do.

“Just keep doing what I’ve been doing,” Cissoko said. “I’m kind of sad that with the Spurs I didn’t really have the opportunity to kind of show myself. But just be aggressive on both ends, play defense first, and keep growing.”