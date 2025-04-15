The Portland Trail Blazers may not quite be at the level required yet to be a playoff team in the Western Conference, but they have been making steady progress over the past few seasons. In fact, they won 36 games in the 2024-25 season, their best mark over the past four seasons. And there's plenty of reason to be bullish over the Blazers considering how well the likes of Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe, among others, have been developing.

Moreover, the Blazers are slowly assembling a nice young core filled with pieces that can contribute to winning basketball. Any team would love to have Toumani Camara, one of the most versatile defenders in the association, while Scoot Henderson and Donovan Clingan made plenty of strides towards the end of the season.

With another lottery pick on the way, better things may be yet to come for the Blazers. However, putting together a roster requires having to make difficult decisions. There is a logjam building up across multiple positions for the Blazers, and they could very well pull off a trade to either consolidate talent or add more assets to a team in preparation for their leap to contention in the coming years.

With that said, here is the one player the Blazers must trade this offseason.

It's time for the Blazers to stop giving Jerami Grant an early vacation

It's hard to think of any player in the league living a more charmed life than Jerami Grant has been over the past few seasons. (Bradley Beal is the only one that comes to mind as a player who's in a more comfortable situation than Grant.) Grant signed a five-year, $160 million deal with the Blazers back in 2023, and yet his production this past season fell off a cliff — and so did his importance to the team.

Before, Grant soaked up a heavy offensive workload, and this is where he derived the majority of his value for the Blazers. However, with Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons seizing the controls, Grant's presence is almost superfluous, especially when the Blazers already have an impressive forward core of Avdija and Toumani Camara.

Grant's 24-25 season was horrendous and has him on the list of the top worst contracts in the association. The Blazers paid $29.8 million for Grant's services this past season and was rewarded with the grand production of 14.4 points per game on 37.3 percent shooting. And Grant is never healthy; he was limited to 47 games this season due to nagging injuries, and this is his third consecutive season in which he hasn't played past March 12.

On a winning team, Grant has proven his value in the past. He was the starting power forward on a playoff team in Oklahoma City, while he played a major role off the bench for a Denver Nuggets team that made it all the way to the Conference Finals in 2020. He can space the floor, defend reasonably well, and had good size for a wing, affording him plenty of matchup versatility.

Grant, however, has chosen the life of becoming a more featured offensive option, and he's reaping the financial rewards of being in a bigger role. But the Blazers don't need him to do whatever he's been doing over the past few seasons anymore.

Alas, Grant's trade value is in the gutter, and it's hard to see any contending team talking itself into trading for the three years that's left on his contract. For better or for worse, the Blazers appear to be stuck with his contract. But if there's a way for them to get out from this disaster of a contract, then they must take it.

Anfernee Simons, Deandre Ayton, and Robert Williams III are not untouchable

There have been plenty of rumors linking Anfernee Simons to a trade, with the Orlando Magic being touted as a potential destination for the Blazers guard. But with the Blazers not yet ready to commit to Scoot Henderson being their full-time point guard, having Simons around for at least one more season should be helpful so they can bring Henderson along slowly and simply hand over the reigns to him once he's ready.

Meanwhile, the Blazers would also want to trade Deandre Ayton or Robert Williams III. They have three centers who need minutes, and it's not like any of those two can share the floor with Donovan Clingan. If anything, Williams is easier to trade, as his contract is expiring and he's easier to fit on a contending team. Ayton's contract is expiring as well, which should make a trade easier, but it will be harder for prospective trade partners to absorb his contract worth $35 million.