After staging a stunning comeback against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox collapsed early in their series opener against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. New York immediately seized control, dominating the first three innings and jumping out to a commanding 7–0 lead. Notably, this marked the 15th time in Boston’s last 23 games that they allowed at least five runs, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Boston Red Sox pitching staff has now given up at least five runs in 15 of their last 23 games,” Nightengale wrote. “They have given up 7 runs tonight to the Yankees. It's the third inning. Yankees 7, Red Sox 0.”

Boston’s pitching woes continue to mount, fueled by both injuries and inconsistency. Several key arms remain sidelined, including Chris Murphy, Liam Hendriks, Nick Burdi, Tanner Houck, and Kutter Crawford. Hendriks is still out due to right hip inflammation and, as of now, has no clear return timeline. Houck, who is dealing with a right elbow flexor pronator strain, has yet to show signs of progress.

Meanwhile, Crawford was placed on the 60-day injured list with right patellar tendinopathy. Fortunately, the team later reported that there was no structural damage, and Crawford is expected to recover soon. Across 86 career appearances, Crawford has posted a 4.56 ERA with 389 strikeouts over 392.1 innings.

In response to the team’s continued struggles, manager Alex Cora has not held back. Following a 7–6 loss to the Angels, he publicly criticized the rotation. During that game, Richard Fitts gave up three home runs in the first inning alone. Amid the chaos, Garrett Crochet has emerged as a rare bright spot. So far this season, he has recorded five wins, a 1.98 ERA, and 101 strikeouts across 13 starts.

Unfortunately, the problems didn’t stop in the Bronx. Walker Buehler failed to contain the Yankees, allowing seven hits, seven runs, and two home runs in just two innings of work. As a result, his ERA rose to 5.18. Zach Kelly replaced him and managed to strike out four batters. However, he also gave up a hit and now holds a 6.60 ERA.

With the Yankees surging and the Red Sox unraveling, one question now lingers: Can Boston rediscover its late-game magic and reignite one of baseball’s most storied rivalries?