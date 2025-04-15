The Portland Trail Blazers had a strong finish to the second half of the season, and it resulted in head coach Chauncey Billups receiving a contract extension. Since January, the Blazers played at a .550 win pace. A big part of the Blazers turnaround was the All-Star level play of Deni Avdija this season.

Following the Blazers season-ending win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Deni Avdija spoke about what was key for him in terms of his All-Star level play.

“It’s hard to adjust on the court, but especially off the court, building chemistry. They got to know your game, what you like to do on the court. . .it’s built with time, and I needed that time to kind of fit in,” Avdija said. “Just keep playing hard and don’t worry about the future. Everything happens for a reason. I feel like I work hard in the gym, and the hard work pays off for me and the end of the day.”

“Control the things I can control. Me going to the bench, the best thing I could have done, I could have brought my head down and be mad about it or sad about it, but I try to make the most out of my situation,” Avdija continued. “I grinded, and honestly like I said, the coaches put me in the right position. And the team really welcomed me into the role, and that’s about it.”

Avdija was in his first season with the Blazers following an offseason trade with the Washington Wizards involving Malcolm Brogdon and Bub Carrington. He played four seasons with the Wizards, but this year with the Blazers was his breakout year.

Avdija appeared in 72 games, including 54 starts, at just about 30 minutes per game. He averaged 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 47.6 percent shooting from the field, 36.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and was one of the Wizards’ most promising young players. But now Avdija will be part of a potential turnaround in Portland beginning with next season.