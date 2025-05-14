Nike co-founder Phil Knight has ruled out any interest in purchasing the Portland Trail Blazers, ending years of speculation linking the Oregon native to the franchise.

Knight issued a definitive statement this week to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, following the news that the Blazers are officially up for sale.

“Five years ago, when I was a younger man, I had a great interest in being a part of the Portland Trail Blazers franchise,” Knight said. “However, at my current age, I can confirm that I no longer have interest.”

The announcement comes days after the estate of late Blazers owner Paul G. Allen formally launched the sale process for the NBA team. The franchise had remained under the stewardship of Allen’s estate since his death in 2018.

In a statement released earlier this week, Trail Blazers Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs Natalie King confirmed the decision.

“The Estate of Paul G. Allen announced it has commenced a formal sales process for the Portland Trail Blazers NBA franchise, consistent with Allen's directive to eventually sell his sports holdings and direct all Estate proceeds to philanthropy,” King said, per Sports Illustrated.

Nike’s Phil Knight rules out interest as Blazers begin sale process

The estate has enlisted investment bank Allen & Company and law firm Hogan Lovells to oversee the transaction. The sales process is expected to extend into the 2025-26 NBA season, with any finalized agreement subject to approval by the league’s Board of Governors.

Knight, 87, had previously expressed interest in purchasing the Blazers. In 2022, he partnered with Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky to submit a reported $2 billion offer for the team. The estate did not engage in serious negotiations at the time, opting to continue managing the team under Jody Allen, Paul Allen’s sister.

The Blazers' eventual sale marks a significant moment in franchise history and is expected to draw interest from several prospective buyers. The team, founded in 1970, has long been one of the most recognizable franchises in the league, with a strong regional fan base and deep ties to the Pacific Northwest.

The timing of the sale also coincides with a critical offseason for the organization. The Blazers recently secured the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and face major roster decisions, including reported trade discussions involving center Deandre Ayton and forward Jerami Grant.

Portland finished the 2024-25 season with a 36-46 record, falling short of a playoff berth but improving by 15 wins from the previous year. The front office, led by general manager Joe Cronin, is expected to continue its rebuild around young players such as Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Donovan Clingan.

As the franchise prepares for a new era of ownership, Knight’s confirmation removes one of the most high-profile names previously linked to the team’s future.