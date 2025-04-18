The Sacramento Kings may be headed for a significant reset following their early exit from the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament. After falling to the Dallas Mavericks, the team parted ways with general manager Monte McNair. In a quick turnaround, former New York Knicks executive Scott Perry was brought in to take the reins. Despite the front office shift, questions remain about the futures of Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and head coach Doug Christie.

Sabonis, 28, has expressed his desire to remain with the franchise, though his comments following the Play-In loss suggest he’s looking for clarity.

“First of all, I want to say; I love it here,” Sabonis said, per James Han of ESPN. “I want to stay here; I want to win here. I also do want to know what's going to happen. All of these things are happening so quick, together with the new people, whoever comes in, and really try to get this right.”

However, NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that Sabonis could request a trade this offseason if the Kings do not establish a clear long-term direction.

Ranking 5 best trade destinations if the Kings move Domantas Sabonis

The Charlotte Hornets could be a team to monitor this summer as they attempt to snap their long postseason drought. The franchise has not reached the playoffs since 2015-16 and has recorded three consecutive losing seasons after a 43-win Play-In Tournament appearance in 2021-22. Charlotte finished 2024-25 with the third-worst record in the league at 19-63.

Injuries to LaMelo Ball have contributed heavily to the Hornets' struggles. Ball has not played more than 50 games since the 2021-22 season, when he appeared in 75. This year, he posted a career-best 25.2 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.9% from three over 47 games.

If the Hornets want to accelerate their rebuild, pairing Ball with Sabonis could be a meaningful step. Both are high-level playmakers capable of elevating teammates. Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, a career-high 13.9 rebounds, and six assists per game on 59% shooting and 41.7% from three across 70 appearances.

A potential package to acquire Domantas Sabonis could involve 27-year-old Miles Bridges (three-year, $75 million deal expiring in 2026-27), 30-year-old Jusuf Nurkic (entering the final year of a four-year, $70 million contract worth $19.3 million), a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick. Sabonis is entering the second year of his four-year, $186 million deal, which expires after 2027-28.

Detroit produced one of the most dramatic turnarounds in NBA history, improving from a league-worst 14-68 record to 44-38, clinching their first playoff berth since 2018-19 and setting up a first-round series against the New York Knicks. The 30-win jump marked the largest single-season improvement for any team that won fewer than 20 games the year prior.

The rise coincided with the arrival of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and the breakout of 23-year-old Cade Cunningham, who earned his first All-Star selection. Cunningham averaged 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and one steal per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.6% from deep in 70 games.

With momentum on their side, the Pistons could aim to further solidify their foundation by trading for Domantas Sabonis. A deal could involve 32-year-old Tobias Harris (expiring $26.6 million contract), 23-year-old Isaiah Stewart (four-year, $60 million deal with a 2027-28 team option), a 2027 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.

The Phoenix Suns endured another underwhelming campaign, finishing 36-46 and missing the Play-In. After being swept in the first round by Minnesota last year, Phoenix regressed further under head coach Mike Budenholzer, who was fired at season’s end. With rumors circulating around Kevin Durant’s potential exit, the franchise may pivot this offseason.

The Suns are in a uniquely precarious position. They are the only team across the NBA to miss both the Play-In and the playoffs while also lacking a draft lottery selection, as they do not control their first-round pick. The absence of postseason participation or a chance at a top prospect has heightened urgency for the organization to reassess its direction.

Durant has reportedly discussed working with the front office to find a new destination. Meanwhile, Devin Booker remains the franchise’s cornerstone, averaging 25.6 points, a career-high 7.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds on 46.1% shooting and 33.2% from three in 75 games. Booker previously thrived alongside elite facilitators like Chris Paul, posting the best scoring averages of his career during the 2021-23 stretch.

Domantas Sabonis would bring similar playmaking and could be acquired through a complex multi-team deal. In one scenario, the Heat land 36-year-old Kevin Durant ($54.7M) and 31-year-old Royce O’Neale ($10.7M), sending 30-year-old Andrew Wiggins ($28.2M), 31-year-old Terry Rozier ($26.6M), and 2025 and 2031 first-round picks to Sacramento. The Kings send Sabonis and 27-year-old Terence Davis ($2.5M) to Phoenix, while acquiring 29-year-old Cody Martin ($8.6M) and a 2027 first-round pick (via Utah, Cleveland, or Minnesota).

Following Damian Lillard’s 2023 departure, Portland showed signs of progress this season by going 36-46 — an improvement of 15 wins. The development of Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe has given the team a youthful backcourt core. Domantas Sabonis could complement their skill sets while providing a nostalgic connection to his father, Arvydas Sabonis, who played in Portland from 1995 to 2003.

Sharpe averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field in 72 games. Simons added 19.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds on 42.3% shooting and 36.3% from three.

A trade package might feature 26-year-old Deandre Ayton (expiring $35.5 million), 21-year-old Donovan Clingan (four-year, $31 million rookie contract), and a 2028 first-round pick (with Milwaukee Bucks swap rights). Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and one block per game on 56.6% shooting over 40 games. Clingan posted 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.1 assists on 53.9% shooting in 67 contests, improving to 9.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks over his final 10 games.

After a 47-35 breakout in 2023-24, the Magic regressed to 41-41 but still captured their second consecutive Southeast Division title. They clinched a playoff berth as the seventh seed after a Play-In Tournament win over the Atlanta Hawks, setting up a first-round series against the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics. The drop-off stemmed primarily from injuries. Paolo Banchero missed 34 games, Franz Wagner missed 20, Jalen Suggs was limited to 35 games due to a season-ending injury, and Moritz Wagner missed 52 games with a torn ACL.

Defensively, Orlando excelled—allowing a league-low 105.5 points per game — but struggled mightily on offense. The Magic ranked 27th in scoring (105.4 PPG) and last in both three-pointers made (11.2) and shooting percentage (31.8%). Sabonis could help stabilize the offense and ease the burden on Banchero and Wagner.

His addition would also allow Suggs to slide off the ball more, reducing his creation load. A possible trade offer could include 32-year-old Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (three years, $66 million), 24-year-old Cole Anthony (three years, $39.1 million), 26-year-old Wendell Carter Jr. (three years, $58.6 million), and a 2027 first-round pick.

Domantas Sabonis’ offensive versatility, elite passing, and rebounding presence could elevate the Magic from a perennial playoff contender to a legitimate Eastern Conference and potentially title contender, making them the strongest potential fit if Sacramento decides to rebuild.