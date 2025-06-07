The Los Angeles Dodgers boast plenty of star power in their lineup but a role player has impressed this season. Andy Pages is playing at an All-Star level in his second MLB campaign, combining strong defense with surprising offensive production.

The Dodgers began a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals Friday and Pages singled in his first at-bat. The base knock extended Pages’ career-high hit streak to 11 games, per Dodgers Insider on X.

Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages is locked in

While Los Angeles has appeared somewhat vulnerable of late, going just 6-6 over their last 12 games, Pages is heating up. He’s slashing .429/.429/.857 in June, with two home runs, three doubles, three RBI and three runs scored in his last five games before Friday's contest.

On the season he’s now batting .294 with an .839 OPS. Pages has 12 home runs, 39 RBI, 30 runs scored, a 135 OPS+ and 2.6 bWAR in 59 games for the Dodgers.

Article Continues Below

In addition to his offensive contributions, Pages has been excellent in the field. He’s been a steady presence in center and he has the third-most defensive runs saved in the majors with 10.

The Dodgers got the better of the New York Yankees during their recent World Series rematch. However, Los Angeles had some trouble with the New York Mets. The Dodgers lost their series against the Mets in Queens and looked to be on the verge of losing their four-game series against New York at home.

But a fielding error by Brett Baty allowed LA to get back into Game 4. In fact, it was Pages who hit into a fielder’s choice that resulted in a throwing error by Baty, which allowed the tying run to score. The Dodgers would go on to get the come-from-behind win 6-5 and salvage a 2-2 split in the series.

LA is 38-25 with a two game lead in the division over the second-place San Diego Padres. While the Dodgers have suffered an inordinate number of injuries to the pitching staff this year, they’re still expected to win the highly competitive NL West. So far, the team’s strong offensive efforts have covered up pitching problems.