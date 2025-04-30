The Portland Trail Blazers recently finished up a 2024-25 season that saw them perform perhaps slightly above expectations, though they still didn't secure a postseason spot in the vaunted Western Conference. The team signaled its commitment to the current regime by extending head coach Chauncey Billups‘ contract at the end of the season.

However, that same grace won't be applied to all members of the Blazers' coaching staff, as it was recently revealed that the team will not be bringing back assistant coaches Roy Rogers, Chris Fleming and Ryan Gomes, per Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Rogers has been the architect of the Blazers' defense over the last several seasons, while Fleming helped coordinate the offense and Gomes worked as a player development coach.

Fleming also reportedly worked closely with guard Scoot Henderson, who showed some improvements during his second year in the NBA.

An interesting future in Portland

The Blazers have some intriguing young pieces on their roster, including Toumani Camara, who has already established himself as one of the elite young perimeter defenders in the NBA.

Shaedon Sharpe is also an intriguing potential building block moving forward at just 21 years old, showing elite shotmaking ability and world-class athleticism over his first couple of seasons with the Blazers.

The team also of course still employs former number two overall draft pick Scoot Henderson, who hasn't gotten off to the start that many were anticipating for his NBA career but remains a talented playmaker with lots of potential. There's also 2024 lottery pick Donovan Clingan, who was a serviceable big man for the Blazers during his first season in the NBA.

Overall, the Blazers don't necessarily have one player who profiles as “the guy” to build around moving forward (although they could potentially get one if things go their way in the upcoming NBA Draft lottery). However, they do have an intriguing collection of young talent, and now, there will apparently be a reshaped coaching staff to help develop them.

The Blazers will now look forward to the draft lottery, which is slated to take place on May 12.