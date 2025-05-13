The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to explore trade opportunities involving center Deandre Ayton and forward Jerami Grant this offseason, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel.

The potential moves signal a continued reshaping of Portland’s roster following a 36-46 finish to the 2024-25 season, a 15-win improvement from the year prior. The team is currently positioned with the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, scheduled for June 25 at Barclays Center.

Ayton, acquired from the Phoenix Suns in 2023, is entering the final year of his contract and is owed $35.5 million in 2025-26. In his seventh NBA season, the 7-foot center averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 56.6% from the field across 40 appearances.

Portland’s interest in exploring Ayton’s trade market is reportedly tied to the development of rookie center Donovan Clingan, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Clingan averaged 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 53.9% from the field and 28.6% from three in 67 games.

Grant, a veteran forward entering the third year of a five-year, $160 million contract, also appears to be on the trade block. He holds a player option for the 2027-28 season. In 2024-25, the 11-year veteran averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting a career-low 37.3% from the field. He shot 36.5% from beyond the arc across 47 games.

Siegel also noted uncertainty regarding the Blazers' long-term plans for guard Anfernee Simons. Simons, 25, will enter the final season of his contract in 2025-26. He averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.3% from three in 70 games.

Portland’s front office faces several key decisions this summer as the team balances its development timeline with the contracts of veteran players. General manager Joe Cronin will look to continue reshaping the roster around a younger core that includes Clingan, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe.

The Blazers have not reached the playoffs since 2021 and are positioning themselves for a longer-term rebuild, with a focus on building through the draft and player development. Trading high-salary veterans such as Ayton and Grant could provide the team with additional cap flexibility and future draft capital.

Portland's activity ahead of the draft and into free agency will offer further insight into its direction heading into the 2025-26 season.