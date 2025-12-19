The Los Angeles Rams (11-3) are already without star wide receiver Davante Adams, but they now have even more misfortune to overcome on offense. Veteran right guard Kevin Dotson headed to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury versus the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) and is questionable to return, per Gary Klein of the LA Times.

MVP candidate Matthew Stafford may have to work exceptionally hard to lead scoring drives against a challenging Seahawks defense that is allowing the second-fewest points in the NFL (17.3). Besides the protection Dotson can provide for the 37-year-old quarterback, he is incredibly valuable in the running game.

The 2020 fourth-round draft pick allowed three sacks, four hits and 19 total pressures in 864 offensive snaps entering Thursday night's pivotal NFC West battle. He also boasts an 89.2 run-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus, which is third among guards. Based on how both the Rams and Seahawks have played this year, this prime-time matchup could come down to just one or two plays. LA must figure out how to replace Dotson's impact, otherwise it will be a long night for Stafford.

If the current No. 1 seed in the NFC can leave Lumen Field with a win, it will have a great chance at securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. A loss obviously does not ruin the squad's championship hopes, but the road to Super Bowl 60 could be far more grueling. The Rams are masters at adapting, however.

They lead the Seahawks 13-7 late in the second quarter at time of print. Fans will feel even better about LA's chances if Kevin Dotson makes it back onto the field