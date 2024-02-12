The Portland guard is undergoing treatment for elbow tendinitis.

The Portland Trail Blazers announced that guard Malcolm Brogdon has received treatment for tendinitis in his right elbow and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Brogdon last played for the Blazers on Feb. 2 in Portland's loss to the Denver Nuggets. He was ruled out of the team's next game with a right knee contusion, missed Portland's last two home games due to an unspecified illness, and now is out due to the elbow issues.

The Blazers are dealing with multiple injuries to their backcourt rotation in addition to Brogdon. Rookie guard Scoot Henderson has missed the last two games with a foot sprain. Anfernee Simons missed Portland's loss to the Pelicans after spraining his ankle in the team's overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons, and Shaedon Sharpe had surgery to correct an abdominal issue last week that will see him miss at least six more weeks.

Fortunately for Brogdon and the Blazers, the news of his injury and treatment comes right as the NBA prepares to enter the All-Star break. After this week’s two games at home against Minnesota on Tuesday and Thursday, the Blazer don't have another game until the following Friday at home against the Nuggets.

With all of the backcourt injuries, the Blazers signed Ashton Hagans of the G-League Rip City Remix to a 10-day contract last week. He played heavy crunch time minutes on Thursday and started Saturday’s game with Simons out.

Dalano Banton, acquired from the Boston Celtics at the trade deadline, played significant point guard minutes for the Blazers on Saturday.

On the season, Brogdon is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Blazers this season.