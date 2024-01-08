Portland is now down yet another center.

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that further advanced imaging on Moses Brown’s left wrist injury showed a non-displaced fracture of his scaphoid. Brown injured the wrist against the Phoenix Suns on New Year's Day.

Surgery is planned for Blazers big man later this week.

Brown has appeared in nine games for the Blazers so far this season, including starting in four in place of Deandre Ayton. He has averaged 2.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game across those appearances.

Brown's injury definitely complicates things for the Blazers. Presumptive backup cent Robert Williams III is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery in early November. Meanwhile, Ayton has missed the team's last seven games with right knee tendonitis. There's no timeline for his return, though coach Chauncey Billups said he hopes that Ayton can rejoin the team at some point on their current road trip.

Brown’s $2 million salary was only $500,000 guaranteed but became fully guaranteed for the rest of the year when he was not waived by the Sunday deadline. The Blazers waived their two other non-guaranteed players, Ish Wainright and Skylar Mays, on Saturday, opening up two roster spots.

Brown was signed by the Blazers during the off-season after spending time as part of the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder over the last three years. Brown started his career in Portland, originally signing a two-way deal in 2019.

A timeline for return will be determined once surgery is completed.

The Blazers take on the New York Knicks on Tuesday.