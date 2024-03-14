The Portland Trail Blazers topped the Atlanta Hawks 106-102 on Wednesday night behind another huge performance from center Deandre Ayton.
The Blazers big man couldn't be stopped as he used a variety of moves out to 15 feet, finishing with 33 points and 19 rebounds on 15 of 20 shooting from the floor.
Ayton's big night is just the latest in a string of huge performances that is turning heads. In the Blazers' loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday, he had 22 points and 15 rebounds. In Portland's win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, the big man finished with 30 and 19.
After the win over Atlanta, Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups spoke about Ayton's continued run of dominant performances.
“We've unlocked him, and we're getting the best version of him. He's been a monster. He's just been all over the place. Super, super efficient. He's been awesome.”
Billups has spoke at times throughout the season about the Blazers working to get the most out of Ayton. Earlier in the season, he was solid in terms of defense and rebounding, but didn't get many looks.
Through the season's first 25 games, Ayton averaged 12.5 points on 10 shots per night. Since returning from knee tendonitis on Jan. 19, Ayton has seen his scoring jump to 17. 2 points on just under 14 shots per game.
Said Ayton on his scoring burst, “Just played hard man. Approached the game I want to approach it. Every night's a big night.”
After being asked if he feels like he's fully unlocked at this point in the season, Ayton answered in the affirmative.
“Yeah, most definitely. Coming into these games, I'm trying to do everything. Not only my requirements, my role on this team, but do a lot more. That's where I'm at.”
Ayton then took a shot at the those who enjoy poking fun at him online. “People like to laugh at it, but it's the truth.”
The Blazers big man has another chance to silence doubters on Thursday night when Portland hosts the New York Knicks on the second of a back-to-back.