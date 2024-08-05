Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson has made a major move following his rookie campaign.

The third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is joining Rich Paul's Klutch Sports, who already represent a plethora of players across the Association.

Scoot is coming off a respectable first season, averaging 14 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per contest. He played in 62 games for the Blazers in 2023-24. Klutch currently represents Jerami Grant as well, one of Henderson's Blazers teammates. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are two of the biggest names who are with Klutch Sports.

Scoot Henderson looking to take steps in 2024-25

Overall, Year 1 was rather solid for Henderson. But, he did struggle to shoot the basketball at an efficient clip, draining only 32% of his threes and 38.5% of his field goals. That being said, Scoot did finish the campaign on a high note, averaging nearly 20 points per night in the final 13 games while shooting just under 40% overall.

Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon was impressed with Scoot's development over the season. Via Oregon Live:

“He should be very satisfied,” Brogdon said of Henderson. “Still hungry, but happy with how he performed and finished the season, and the strides he made because he made huge strides.”

Henderson has a fantastic motor and tons of athleticism. He will definitely be a consistent player at the NBA level for many years to come and a key cog for Portland, it may just take time. After all, he is just 20 years of age. The reality is there were lofty expectations for him coming out of the G-League, ones that weren't realistic for a rookie.

Scoot will make $10.2 million next season and is now represented by arguably the best agency in all of sports. That will be key in getting him a valuable extension when his rookie deal expires. Henderson has a club option in 2025-26.