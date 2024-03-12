The Portland Trail Blazers were outmatched by the elite Boston Celtics 121-99 on Monday night in a game that saw rookie point guard Scoot Henderson make his return to the starting lineup.
Henderson, who was named the Blazers' starting point guard by coach Chauncey Billups in mid-February, had a mixed performance against the best team he's faced in his brief NBA career. Scoot tallied 13 points, six rebounds, and eight assists on 5-12 shooting. He also racked up five turnovers and seemed to struggle with his footwork at times against a Celtics team that refuses to allow easy points, even without lockdown guard Jrue Holiday.
Said Billups on Henderson's performance for the Blazers, “I think he was just okay today. But, again, this is his first time playing against a team like that. ”
After the game, Henderson spoke about his return to the Blazers starting lineup.
“I think I'm pretty comfortable. Just still ramping it up, it's my second game back from injury. It's never an excuse, but I think for me it's just continue to get better. I had tough turnovers in the game and I think I've got to take my time and don't telegraph the pass.”
Henderson continued with how he can better help the Blazers on a tough night, “Just make a play myself. That's what I'm good at right there. Just trying to get off it quick, so just get out there and be beneficial for my team.”
Henderson is completely removed from the injury report and the Blazers have lifted his minutes restriction. He'll likely have an easier time of it in his next game when Portland takes on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Atlanta currently has the 28th-ranked defense in the NBA.