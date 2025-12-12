Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had an empty look on his face as he exited Raymond James Stadium after their bitter loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

The Buccaneers blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, as the Falcons escaped with a one-point victory, 29-28, via Zane Gonzalez's walkoff 43-yard field goal.

Mayfield didn't hold back when he was asked to comment on their painful setback, which dropped them to 7-7.

“We have the talent. (But) talent doesn’t get you s***,” said Mayfield, as quoted by Fox Sports' Greg Auman.

The 30-year-old signal-caller went 19-of-34 for 277 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He was sacked five times.

The Buccaneers have now lost five of their last six outings, including back-to-back defeats to division rivals. They are now half a game behind the Carolina Panthers for the top spot in the NFC South, with the playoffs just around the corner.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles didn't hide his dejection after the game as well, issuing an expletive-laced statement to his players.

The Buccaneers failed to get the win even though the Falcons committed a team-record 19 penalties, which resulted in 125 yards lost.

Mayfield, however, also took responsibility for the tight defeat. His lone interception happened during a crucial juncture in the fourth quarter.

“This one is gonna haunt me. It falls on my shoulders. It's not the defense's fault. It's my fault,” said Mayfield in a report from the Associated Press.

The Buccaneers will look to bounce back against the Panthers in Week 16.