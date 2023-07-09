When the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs play in the Summer League on Sunday, the much-anticipated rematch between Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson will have to wait. That is after Henderson has been ruled out for the game due to his shoulder injury.

Henderson sustained a right shoulder injury during Friday's showdown with the Houston Rockets. While it doesn't appear that the issue is serious, the Blazers opted to give him the day off to rest his shoulders, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

It's certainly quite the disappointing turn of events, especially since there were plenty of expectations on the first matchup between the two since they officially entered the NBA. Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson have played against each other before when Henderson's G League Ignite did a couple of exhibition games against Wembanyama's Mets 92 team before the 2022-23 season last year.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wembanyama shined bright in both those contests, while Henderson's run was ruined by a knee injury in their second meeting. Now, another injury denied fans the opportunity to see the two young NBA players go at each other.

While Henderson fell to No. 3 to the Blazers in the 2023 NBA Draft, he was actually considered the second-best prospect in the class. Unfortunately, the Charlotte Hornets opted to pick Brandon Miller No. 2 overall since they don't need another guard because they already have LaMelo Ball.

It remains to be seen when fans will be able to watch Henderson and Wembanyama face each other. But considering the fact that the Spurs don't plan to play Wemby throughout the Summer League, it's safe to assume the best chance to see them go toe-to-toe is during the 2023-24 season.