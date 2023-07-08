Portland Trail Blazers' No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson left his NBA Summer League debut against fellow rookie Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets. The Blazers said it is a right shoulder injury and he will not return.

The Trail Blazers say No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson has a shoulder injury and will not return tonight vs. Houston. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) July 8, 2023

Henderson played 21 minutes in his first NBA Summer League game and put up 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in the first quarter on 71% shooting. When he left the game, he was 5-13 with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

Amen Thompson, the Rockets No. 4 overall pick, also limped off the floor in the game's final minute with an apparent lower leg injury.

Rockets’ Amen Thompson hurting on his way to the locker room pic.twitter.com/oWu5hf6PGW — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 8, 2023

Thompson finished with 16 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists on 6-13 shooting in 28 minutes. He also had 3 steals and 4 blocks.

Hopefully, the injuries for these two are nothing too serious; nobody wants to see a promising young player go down in his first NBA appearance, let alone two top five picks in the same game.

Henderson will undergo an MRI on his shoulder, but the Blazers are optimistic that the injury wasn't a dislocation, according to Chris Haynes.

In his Summer League debut, Henderson didn't wait long to showcase his electrifying style, and Blazers fans were already loving it.

Scoot Henderson with the TOUGH reverse layup‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/AYCWE2Iovc — Blazer Enthusiast (@BlazeEnthusiast) July 7, 2023

Blazers fans will be holding their breath until the MRI reveals more information about the nature and severity of Henderson's injury. With Portland's franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard apparently on the way out, the Blazers are relying heavily on the young core of Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons to build around for the future.

Portland would certainly like to see what they have in their newest high-profile asset as soon as possible, and that means he needs to be on the court again as soon as possible.

There should be plenty of time for Henderson to return before the start of the regular season in October, but Portland will be waiting with fingers crossed to learn more about the injury.