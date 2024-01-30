The young Portland guards will be in Indianapolis during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The NBA has announced the rosters for the Rising Stars teams at next month's All-Star Weekend and a pair of Portland Trail Blazers have made the cut.

Blazers rookie guard Scoot Henderson has been named for a third time (G-League players are named to the event) as a rising star.

After being selected by the Blazers with the third overall pick in the 2023 Draft, the former G-League Ignite star has averaged 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game for Portland. On Monday night, Henderson had 20 points in the fourth quarter of his team's win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Also making the cut as a sophomore is Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe.

Not named to the team as a rookie, Sharpe has averaged 15.9 points, five rebounds, and 2.9 assists for the Blazers this season. He is currently out due to a strained muscle in his lower abdomen and should have his status updated sometime this week.

While the Blazers have struggled significantly this season from a win/loss perspective, their major objective this season was to develop their young talent. Sharpe and Henderson both being named to the Rising Stars team reflects some of the success that the two players, and the coaching staff, have had in that regard.

There was some hope that Blazers 27-year-old rookie Duop Reath would be named to the squad, but he unfortunately did not make it.

NBA All-Star Weekend will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 16-18. The event will include the Rising Stars, the 3-point Shootout, a special 3-point contest between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu, and the Slam Dunk Contest, before wrapping up with the All-Star Game itself on Sunday Feb. 18.