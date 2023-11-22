Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson has received a key injury upgrade ahead of Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson has not played since Nov 1 due to a sprained ankle.

Now, there's a chance that the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft could return Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz.

The Blazers announced that Henderson has been upgraded to ‘questionable' for Wednesday's game.

Just yesterday, Henderson was assigned to the Blazers G-League club – the Rip City Remix – for a whopping 2-hour stint before being recalled. This was just a formality to allow him to get in a practice/scrimmage with the team before joining the Blazers on the bench in their loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

The Blazers have struggled with a lack of guard depth due to injuries this season. Anfernee Simons is still out as he recovers from a torn thumb ligament. Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon have also missed significant time. Brogdon made his return from a strained hamstring on Tuesday against the Suns.

Before the injury, Henderson was improving on a game-to-game basis but had struggled overall this season. In 28 minutes of action per night for the Blazers, Henderson has averaged 8.8 points and 2.2 boards per game. He is also struggling from the outside and with finishing around the rim, shooting 34 percent from the floor this season.

Ultimately, this is a development year for the Blazers, and it's all about getting Henderson reps and meaningful minutes while he figures things out at the NBA level. While it was frustrating for fans not to see Henderson on the court this month, there is a chance he'll be back as soon as Wednesday night as the Blazers host the Utah Jazz from Moda Center.