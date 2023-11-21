Chauncey Billups and the Blazers made an interesting Scoot Henderson decision involving the NBA G League and Rip City Remix.

Scoot Henderson has a lot to give during his rookie campaign. The 2023 Draft star is currently disappointing a lot of Portland Trail Blazers fans after just playing five games. But, everything hit rock bottom when he suffered an ankle injury that prevented him from getting more reps. Now, an injury return has dawned on the young star. However, Coach Chauncey Billups may have involved the NBA G League and the Rip City Remix to continue the development of the rookie.

Scoot Henderson is headed to play for the NBA G League. The Blazers' young gun will start off his injury recovery in the right direction. This is all because Chauncey Billups gave him time with the Rip City Remix, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

The Blazers rookie will be fielded to their affiliate squad such that it helps in his court conditioning. This will be much needed for Henderson to get his confidence back up after a tough start in leading the team. On a 28.4-minute average of playing time, he has only managed to notch 8.8 points and 2.2 boards per game. A 34.6% field goal clip on all three levels of scoring is the main thing holding him back so this stint could improve his shot selection before he comes back to Billups' team.

But, there are already huge silver linings despite his scoring woes. He gives the Blazers 4.6 dimes per game. This helps individuals like Anfernee Simons get some facilitating duties off their shoulders and focus on getting better looks off-ball. Overall, this Blazers squad's future is burning bright amid Henderson's return.