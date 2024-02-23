The Portland Trail Blazers will play the first game after the NBA All-Star break against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, but they'll have to do so without the services of starting point guard Scoot Henderson.
Henderson is listed as out on the Blazers' injury report with a left adductor strain.
It's unclear how Henderson injured himself. The Blazers' last game was a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 15. Henderson had 15 points in 31 minutes in that game. Scoot also participated in the NBA Rising Stars event at All-Star Weekend last Friday.
On the season, Henderson is averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Blazers. After a slow start to the season, he reclaimed the starting point guard role last week.
Henderson isn't alone on the Blazers' injury report. Shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is still recovering from lower abdominal surgery earlier this month. Malcolm Brogdon continues to be out as he deals with elbow tendonitis. Backup centers Robert Williams III and Moses Brown are both out after having surgery, and rookie Ryan Rupert is out after suffering a right ankle sprain.
Forward Jabari Walker is also questionable for the Blazers with a right ankle sprain of his own.
Hopefully, the injury won't keep Henderson out long. The Blazers would love to see Scoot get some reps in the starting lineup. After reassuming the role last week, Henderson discussed whether it was different being out there with the starters:
“I don't think too much was different. Basketball is still going to be basketball at the end of the day, I think. In my mind, the image has been slowing down when I watch film and the mistakes I've been making, I'm less likely to do them over and over again. So, I think the more that I've been learning throughout the season, just definitely keeping that thought in the back of my mind. You know, make a certain pass, make sure I'm dribbling the ball in certain actions as a point guard. Just, make sure I continue to learn the game.”