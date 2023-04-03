It was announced yesterday that Warner Bros. would release the first full trailer for their upcoming superhero flick, Blue Beetle. The trailer is finally here and fans are buzzing about it.

It’s a relief to see a trailer for the film after the whole Batgirl situation reported by the New York Post that left a lot of films, including Blue Bettle, in flux. The trailer — which can be seen here — follows Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña). a young teenager who works at an affluent country club — scraping gum off of lounge chairs. As fate would have it, he stumbles into a situation where he’s responsible for guarding a hamburger box with his life and not opening it. He opens it, and a robotic beetle pops out, giving him powers and transforming him into the titular Blue Beetle. This whole superhero thing is obviously new to Jaime, and he has to adjust to his new life as a superhero while also keeping it out of the hands of Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon).

Fans of the DCU have been chiming in on the leaked trailer, many are excited about what they’ve seen. @_ChristopherM was “shocked” that Blue Beetle is a DC movie and said it “looks like a lot of fun and I can understand why James Gunn might want to keep this character for the DCU. Fingers crossed for a fun standalone.”

I'm kind of shocked this is a DC movie. #BlueBeetle looks like a lot of fun and I can understand why James Gunn might want to keep this character for the DCU. Fingers crossed for a fun standalone. pic.twitter.com/Kj0tpvy1H0 — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) April 3, 2023

@amxndareviews shared a similarly positive reaction, saying “The suit SLAPS and the VFX looks good for the most part in the trailer,” with a waving emoji.

Our boy looks so good #BlueBeetle The suit SLAPS and the VFX looks good for the most part in the trailer 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/CLz70Uregw — manda (@amxndareviews) April 3, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Not everyone was overwhelmed by the look of the film, however. @REDACTEDSpider praised the suit but said, “The Blue Beetle suit looks phenomenal, but you can tell by the trailer that the film was made as a direct to streaming film.”

The Blue Beetle suit looks phenomenal, but you can tell by the trailer that the film was made as a direct to streaming film. WBD you better not do this film dirty pic.twitter.com/7HEu43hgZQ — That REDACTED Guy #NWH (@REDACTEDSpider) April 3, 2023

Whether it was made for streaming or not — I do believe this was originally an HBO Max exclusive — Blue Beetle is still stacked with talent. Outside of Maridueña, George Lopez stars as Rudy, Jaime’s uncle, and any film is lucky to have Sarandon in it. Angel Manuel Soto directed the film based on a screenplay from Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Peter Safran and John Rickard produced the film and Warner Bros. will distribute the film.

What do you think about the first Blue Beetle trailer?

Blue Beetle will be released in theaters on August 18.