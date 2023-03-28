Rest easy, Aquaman fans. While the DCU (formerly the DCEU) shakeup has had both casual and hardcore fans equally confused as to what’s canon and who’s being recast or not being recast — the curious case of Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Black Adam further convolutes things — it appears that one of the staples of the Justice League is set to hang around.

Jason Mamoa first appeared as Aquaman in the DCU in 2016 in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and proceeded to appear in Justice League, both the 2017 edition and Zack Snyder’s version, and, of course, 2018’s Aquaman (and its forthcoming sequel). Whether you like all of the DCU films, Momoa has remained a consistently watchable aspect of the cinematic universe.

But when the big DC shakeup occurred last fall placing James Gunn and Peter Safran in charge, the futures of many characters, including Aquaman, became muddled. Henry Cavill was coming back as Superman, only for that rug to be quickly pulled out from under us, and plenty of films ranging from Supergirl to Swamp Thing were announced.

Momoa, who’s currently doing the rounds for Fast X, seems confident that Aquaman’s future is still solidified in the DCU’s future. In an exclusive interview with Total Film for their Fast X cover story, Momoa discussed his faith in Aquaman remaining part of the DCU.

“Peter [Safran]’s my producer [on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom]. and is a dear friend,” said Momoa. “I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun. I really enjoyed doing comedy. There’s some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It’s like we’re brothers. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening in this one.”

Perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Momoa’s Aquaman will stick around. After all, 2018’s Aquaman is the highest-grossing entry in the entire DCU, grossing over $1 billion globally (the only DCU film to do so). The sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is also set for a winter release later this year and features the returns of Orm Marius (Wilson), Nuidis Vulko (Willem Dafoe), King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren), Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and Mera (Amber Heard).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on Dec. 25, 2023.