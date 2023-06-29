The Anaheim Ducks made the first surprise pick of the NHL Draft when they selected center Swedish center Leo Carlsson over another center Adam Fantilli from Michigan at No. 2 overall. Adam Fantilli went the next pick at No. 3 overall to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Fantilli spoke about how he feels after being passed on by the Ducks.

“There are a lot of phenomenal hockey players in this draft and a lot of guys deserve to go as high as they possibly can,” Fantilli said, via Ryan S. Clark of ESPN. “Leo's a phenomenal hockey player. He's a great kid, and I wish him the absolute best. Getting to know him was awesome, in Vegas [at the Stanley Cup Final] and at the combine. It was really, really cool to meet him. So, I wish him the best and I'm pumped for him.”

Fantilli said all of the right things after the first round of the NHL Draft. He will be going to a rebuilding Blue Jackets team, but will be playing with some talent. The team has Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine on the left wing. If all goes to plan, Adam Fantilli will be centering one of those two players as the Blue Jackets hope to get back to contending.

The metropolitan division is loaded with talent, and not many view the Blue Jackets as a team that is ready to compete in that division. But with Fantilli in the fold, the Blue Jackets could be ready to compete in the next couple of years.